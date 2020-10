Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:51s - Published 2 minutes ago

23ABC spoke with both the Democratic and Republican parties about the importance of registering to vote this year.

You still have until midnight to register to vote online.

Monday is the last day to register to vote online in California

LAST DAY TO REGISTER TOVOTE ONLINE IN CALIFORNIA23ABC'S BAYNE FRONEY TELLS USHOW AND WHERE YOU CANREGISTER.

BAYNE?THAT'S RIGHT JESS YOU STILL HAVEUNTIL MIDNIGHT TO REGISTER TOVOTE ONLINE.

NOW I ALSO SPOKEWITH BOTH THE DEMOCRATIC ANDREPUBLICAN PARTIES ABOUT THEIMPORTANCE OF REGISTERINGTO VOTE THIS YEAR.ROBIN WALTERS, PRESIDENT OFDEMOCRATIC WOMEN OF KERN"REGISTER, FOR SURE REGISTER TOVOTE AND THEN VOTE.EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT.

IT'S NOTONLY YOUR DUTY BUT IT IS YOURVOICE IN THIS COUNTRY."AS OF MONDAY, THERE IS LESS THANTWO WEEKS TILL THEELECTION..WHICH IS WHYREGISTERING TO VOTE ISIMPORTANT.MATTHEW MARTIN, KERN COUNTYREPUBLICAN CENTRALCOMMITTEE MEMBER"IT IS CRITICAL THAT VOTERSREGISTER, ONE JUST FOR THEPRINCIPALS OF DEMOCRACY AND ITIS CRITICAL THAT EVERYONEPARTICIPATES IN OUR SYSTEM OFGOVERNMENT SO THAT THEY'REVOICE CAN BE HEARD."MONDAY IS THE LAST DAY INCALIFORNIA TO REGISTER TOVOTE ONLINE FOR THE UPCOMINGPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

INORDER TO REGISTER, YOU CAN GOONLINE TO REGISTERTOVOTE.CA.GOV.

THERE YOU ARE ABLE TOFILL OUT YOUR VOTERREGISTRATION FORM.IN ORDER TO FILL OUT THE FORM ,YOU WILL NEED YOURCALIFORNIA-ISSUED DRIVERSLICENSE AS WELL AS YOUR SOCIALSECURITY NUMBER.BUT IF YOU CAN'T REGISTER BYMONDAY AT MIDNIGHT.

YOU ARESTILL ABLE TO REGISTER TO VOTEMATTHEW MARTIN, KERN COUNTYREPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEEMEMBER"IT IS IMPORTANT EVERY YEAR,EVERY CYCLE, ANY TIME YOU GET ANOPPORTUNITY TO VOTE ON AN ISSUEIN YOUR COMMUNITY OR FOR APRESIDENTIAL RACE, IT'SCRITICAL." ROBIN WALTERS,PRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC WOMEN OFKERN "EDUCATE YOURSELF ON WHATYOU'RE VOTING ON AND ENJOY THENOTION