Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders

A 7.5 earthquake that struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday has triggered a tsunami warning.

CNN reports the warning was for the Alaska Peninsula and South Alaska, by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

The earthquake's epicenter was recorded less than 60 miles from Sand Point, near the Aleutian Peninsula in southwest Alaska.

It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.8 and another of 5.9.

Sand Point residents are under an evacuation order and are to head to higher ground away from the shoreline to wait out the tsunami threat.

Residents of Homer could also be seen driving to higher ground after being given evacuation orders.