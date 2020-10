Experts Say Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination Could Threaten IVF

Amy Coney Barrett has a history of supporting anti-choice groups.

These groups believe in fetal personhood, according to Business Insider.

Legislation that recognizes embryos as legal persons would complicate standard procedures involved in IVF.

This includes freezing embryos, performing genetic testing, and discarding unused embryos.

This could create new criminality if personhood bills were to be passed.

If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, the implications for reproductive rights will extend far beyond birth control.