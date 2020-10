Chiefs post-game news conference Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Chiefs post-game news conference The Kansas City Chiefs speak to the media following a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Chiefs postgame news conference after win over Texans



Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire talk about the team's win over the Houston Texans in the season opener. Credit: KMBC Duration: 37:03 Published on September 11, 2020