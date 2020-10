No Tsunami Threat To California After 7.5 Earthquake In Alaska Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published 2 minutes ago No Tsunami Threat To California After 7.5 Earthquake In Alaska The National Tsunami Warning Center assured Americans on the West Coast Monday that there is currently no tsunami threat following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Alaska. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the...

CBC.ca - Published 5 hours ago







Tweets about this