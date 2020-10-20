Linton girls basketball Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 days ago Miners won 2A state title last year 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The wabash welcome back... the wabash valley had an exciting high school girls basketball season one year ago, crowning two state champions in linton and loogootee... the lady miners and lady lions along with the rest of the area teams hit the hardwood today for their first official practice of the season.... linton had their 2020 2a state title banner hanging on the wall... there girls were pumped for practice and you know head coach jared rehmel was brining the energy.... this linton team is absolutley loaded for bear this year.... they have their big trio back of vanessa shafford, aubrey burgess and haley rose...along with so much more talent.... this group can't hide this year, everyone knows entering the season there argueable the best team in the state in





You Might Like

Tweets about this

