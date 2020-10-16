Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center

On the occasion of Navratri festival, patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco COVID-19 Center in Mumbai's Goregaon on October 19. Navratri is being celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
A group of students performed 'Garba' sporting costumes made of PPE kits in Surat. The hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students. The unique 'Garba' outfits will be gifted to Covid Care volunteers of civil hospital. "This costume is a tribute to the workers in the fashion industry. These 'Garba' costumes are hand-painted and disposable. If anyone wants to play 'Garba' at home, can use these costumes," IDT faculty member, Aarushi Upreti. The Gujarat government has, meanwhile, banned 'Garba' due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on October 20. It marked the fourth day of Navratri Puja. On the fourth day, devotees worship the fourth form of Goddess Parvati, Mata Kushmanda. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa. Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion. Shah had also urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the festive season. Gujarat government has allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba has been banned. This year, October 17 marked the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple. Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura. "We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of COVID-19. We are also using ayurvedic sanitiser. Circles have been made to ensure social distancing," said CEO of Chhattarpur Mandir.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on October 19. It marked the third day of Navratri Puja. On the third day, Devotees worship the third form of Maa Durga which is Maa Chandraghanta. Since in this form, Maa Chandraghanta wears a crescent moon on her forehead that resembles a bell therefore she is referred to as Chandraghanta. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.
