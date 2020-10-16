Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center

On the ocassion of Navratri, patients performed 'Garba' at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai.

The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers.

Navratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

The 9-day long festival is being celebrated from October 17 to 25.

Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.