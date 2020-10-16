Global  
 

Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center

Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center

Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai Covid-19 Center

On the ocassion of Navratri, patients performed 'Garba' at a Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai.

The patients at Nesco Covid center in Goregaon were accompanied by health workers.

Navratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

The 9-day long festival is being celebrated from October 17 to 25.

Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.


Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai's Nesco COVID-19 Center [Video]

Watch: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at Mumbai's Nesco COVID-19 Center

On the occasion of Navratri festival, patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco COVID-19 Center in Mumbai's Goregaon on October 19. Navratri is being celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Watch: Fashion designing students perform 'Garba' donning designer PPE kits [Video]

Watch: Fashion designing students perform 'Garba' donning designer PPE kits

A group of students performed 'Garba' sporting costumes made of PPE kits in Surat. The hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students. The unique 'Garba' outfits will be gifted to Covid Care volunteers of civil hospital. "This costume is a tribute to the workers in the fashion industry. These 'Garba' costumes are hand-painted and disposable. If anyone wants to play 'Garba' at home, can use these costumes," IDT faculty member, Aarushi Upreti. The Gujarat government has, meanwhile, banned 'Garba' due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:33Published

Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 4th day of Navratri [Video]

Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 4th day of Navratri

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's famous Jhandewalan Temple on October 20. It marked the fourth day of Navratri Puja. On the fourth day, devotees worship the fourth form of Goddess Parvati, Mata Kushmanda. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat [Video]

Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa. Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion. Shah had also urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the festive season. Gujarat government has allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba has been banned. This year, October 17 marked the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published
Prayers offered at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple on 1st day of Navratri [Video]

Prayers offered at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple on 1st day of Navratri

Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple. Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura. "We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of COVID-19. We are also using ayurvedic sanitiser. Circles have been made to ensure social distancing," said CEO of Chhattarpur Mandir.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published

Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 3rd day of Navratri [Video]

Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewalan Temple on 3rd day of Navratri

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on October 19. It marked the third day of Navratri Puja. On the third day, Devotees worship the third form of Maa Durga which is Maa Chandraghanta. Since in this form, Maa Chandraghanta wears a crescent moon on her forehead that resembles a bell therefore she is referred to as Chandraghanta. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

