Steal a base, steal a taco promo Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Steal a base, steal a taco promo Steal a base, steal a taco promo is back for the World Series this year at Taco Bell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A GAME, STEAL A TACO" CAMPAIGNIS BACK.IF A PLAYER IN THIS YEAR'SWORLD SERIES -- STEALS A BASE-- THEN YOU WILL GET A FREE"DORITOS" LOCOS TACO.YOU CAN GET THAT TACO ONOCTOBER 28- TH IF A BASE STOLENIN ONE OF THE GAMES.LET'S GO TO....KELSEY MCFARLAND WITH YOUR 13FIRST ALER