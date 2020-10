Financial Focus for October 19

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Tuesday is Pharmacy Technician Day.

If you're a licensed pharmacy tech looking for work there will soon be jobs available.

CVS Health says it is hiring 10,000 ahead of flu season.

The company needs help giving COVID-19 tests and flu shots

