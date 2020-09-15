The Mandalorian Season 2 - Special Look

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez (various episodes) starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito release date October 30, 2020 (on Disney Plus)