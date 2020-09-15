Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s
The Mandalorian Season 2 - Special Look The next chapter begins.

Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct.

30 on #DisneyPlus.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez (various episodes) starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito release date October 30, 2020 (on Disney Plus)


Disney+ Drops Special New Look at 'The Mandalorian' Season Two

The Mandalorian holds onto The Child close as he arrives on a new planet in a brand new look at...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Makers of 'The Mandalorian' release special look ahead of season 2 premiere


newKerala.com - Published


'The Mandalorian': Featurette - Special Look [Video]

The Mandalorian: Featurette - Special Look - The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian – special look teaser (Disney Plus) [Video]

