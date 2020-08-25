Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Court says Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in Epstein trial can be public

 A British socialite's testimony in a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse activities can be made public, an appeals court ruled Monday.The 2nd US..
New Zealand Herald

Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documents

 A US judge weighing whether to unseal sworn testimony given by Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has..
New Zealand Herald
Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request [Video]

Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request

(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time. Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, who faces charges of recruiting, grooming and abusing minor girls as young as 14-years-old, asked the judge to transfer her out of a high-security cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to allow her to better prepare for her defense.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documents

Ghislaine Maxwell 'may be a victim too', suggests judge deciding whether to unseal secret documents A US judge weighing whether to unseal sworn testimony given by Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •The Age



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell loses court battle to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony sealed [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell loses court battle to keep her Jeffrey Epstein testimony sealed

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, lost in a court ruling Monday to keep her testimony sealed in the case against Epstein.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:31Published
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly tried to recruit former teen beauty queen at 14 [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly tried to recruit former teen beauty queen at 14

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published
True Crime: One Epstein Survivor Tells Dr. Oz How She Feels About The Arrest Of Ghislaine Maxwell [Video]

True Crime: One Epstein Survivor Tells Dr. Oz How She Feels About The Arrest Of Ghislaine Maxwell

Dr. Oz speaks to one survivor about her experience with Jeffrey Epstein and how she started recruiting for him

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:42Published