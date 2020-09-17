Global  
 

Ludo Movie - Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Ludo Movie - Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Ludo Movie Trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A dark comedy anthology, which was supposed to be center on unavoidable jeopardize of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Director: Anurag Basu Writers: Anurag Basu, Samrat Chakraborty Starring: Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi


'Ludo' trailer: Abhishek, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar, Pankaj Tripathi & others lives go beyond one's understanding

Anurag Basu's directorial 'Ludo' is a Netflix original film streaming from November.
Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur present an entertaining film full of twists and turns

Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra also play pivotal roles in 'Ludo'.
'Ludo' trailer out [Video]

'Ludo' trailer out

The trailer of 'Ludo' is finally out now. Directed by Anurag Basu the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi,..

Farah Khan offers mask to photographer; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan spotted [Video]

Farah Khan offers mask to photographer; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan spotted

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and..

