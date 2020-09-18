The new SEAT Leon e-HYBRID

A breath of fresh air for the compact hybrid vehicle segment: the new SEAT Leon e-HYBRID is now available.

The drive of the Spanish compact takes over the combination of a highly efficient gasoline internal combustion engine and a powerful electric motor.

The new SEAT Leon e-HYBRID can travel up to 72 kilometers purely electrically and can even be recharged from a standard 230-volt socket.

Taking the current e-mobility premium into account, prices start at 27,085 euros.

More and more buyers are deliberately choosing a vehicle with a hybrid drive.

With good reason: while the vehicle is quietly driven around the city with no local emissions and with no local emissions, both engines together become a real powerhouse at higher speeds or when overtaking maneuvers: in the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID, they jointly produce up to 150 kW ( 204 PS), which accelerate the vehicle from standstill to 100 km / h and further up to 220 km / h in 7.4 seconds.

A 6-speed dual clutch transmission ensures a high level of comfort and efficient propulsion.