Ahead Of Final Presidential Debate, Trump Calls Fauci A 'Disaster,' Commission Plans To Mute Mics At Debate

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:45s - Published
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have their mics cut during opponent's answers in the final debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced.

Additionally, Trump was heard on a campaign call saying Dr. Anthony Fauci is a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger bomb to fire him." Tom Wait reports.


