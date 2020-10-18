Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath.

This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark.

The Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing an election rally ahead of by-polls.

"What has happened to you Kamal Nath?

You are 74-year-old.

I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi.

When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an 'item," he said.

Kamal Nath has been under fire over his 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi.

The former CM stated that he had not said anything disrespectful against Devi.

Kamal Nath claimed that the 'item' word could be used in different contexts.

ECI has also sought a report from MP Chief Electoral Officer over the matter.

In run-up to MP legislative assembly by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Devi as 'item'.

Kamal Nath was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje.

Imarti Devi is also contesting the by-polls on a BJP ticket from Dabra.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamal Nath Kamal Nath 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, India

Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe [Video]

Watch: Smriti Irani Vs Digvijaya Singh over Kamala Nath’s ‘item’ jibe

Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and said that their silence on such issues is significant and added that the Gandhi family has always chosen to stay silent on such issues. Smriti Irani also said that there is no justification for the derogatory statements made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also written to Sonia Gandhi demanding the removal of Kamal Nath from all party posts. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the BJP and said that their outrage is nothing more than drama. Singh said questioned the BJP leaders for their silence on the Hathras case. He said that no BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had come out and spoken even when the Hathras victim’s body was cremated at night allegedly without her parents’ consent. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:01Published

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone [Video]

Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as item number, item number 2. ‘The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of insulting anyone. I was not able to remember person’s name,’ Kamal Nath said. He said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan was only looking for an excuse to attack him and asserted that the does not insult anyone and only exposes the truth. Kamal Nath’s clarification came even as BJP stepped up the attack on the former Chief Minister and demanded the Congress remove him from all party posts for his objectionable remarks against a former minister of the state. The war of words between the BJP and the Congress has been escalating ahead of the by-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats which will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published

Imarti Devi Indian politician

Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani [Video]

Unlikely that Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent. She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Don't know the context: Digvijaya on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark for BJP's Imarti Devi [Video]

Don't know the context: Digvijaya on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark for BJP's Imarti Devi

Congress veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh reacted on Kamal Nath calling BJP leader Imarti Devi an "Item". Singh said he was unaware about the context in which Nath used the word. "I don't know in what context Kamal Nath Ji's said the word. I also don't know the requirement behind the 'natak' 'nautanki' BJP is doing today.... No one from Madhya Pradesh's BJP said anything on Hathras incident." Recently, Nath called Imarti Devi 'Item' during an election rally. Imarti Devi is a scheduled caste candidate of BJP.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Farm laws: AAP MLAs spend night in Punjab assembly

 The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs spent Monday night inside Punjab assembly demanding copies of the farm bill which the state's Congress government is now expected to..
IndiaTimes

Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

Shivraj looking for excuses, I didn't insult anyone: Kamal Nath to MP CM over his 'shameless' remark [Video]

Shivraj looking for excuses, I didn't insult anyone: Kamal Nath to MP CM over his 'shameless' remark

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is just looking for excuses. He said, "I said something, it wasn't to insult anyone... I just didn't remember the (person's) name...this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, he'll only expose you with truth." Earlier, while addressing a gathering, CM Shivraj had said that Kamal Nath has crossed limits of shamelessness. "I expected a clarification, but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter and mother. Women have been disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) crossed limits of shamelessness," Shivraj said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published

Mayawati slams Kamal Nath's sexist slur at BJP minister Imarti Devi, urges Dalits not to vote for Congress

 Former CM Kamal Nath was on a Dabra tour of Gwalior district on Sunday. While addressing a public meeting, he gave an inappropriate statement about Imrati Devi...
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

 BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and asserted..
IndiaTimes
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias? [Video]

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?

Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:38Published

Dabra, Gwalior Dabra, Gwalior City in Madhya Pradesh, India

Kamalnath [Video]

Kamalnath

BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her. Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia Gandhi should dismiss him from the Congress party. ‘What is my crime, that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste family? If Kamal Nath uses such a language against me then what will happen to women of SC community. How can any woman move forward?’ Devi said. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also lashed out at the Congress and said that Congress never respects women. ‘First, Digvijay Singh had said something about Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan which I don't remember, now Kamal Nath called BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item' while Ajay Singh called her 'Jalebi'. Congress never respects women’,’ Scindia said. Kamal Nath had during a rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as ‘Yeh kya item hai.’ Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia hold silent protests over Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India buys warfare kits from US, prepares for winters at LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

India buys warfare kits from US, prepares for winters at LAC | Oneindia News

India buys high altitude warfare kits from United States on an urgent basis; Trump Jr says Joe Biden is not good for India; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan protests against Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe; India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi [Video]

Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
CM Chouhan to observe silent protest over Kamal Nath's 'item' remark on Imarti Devi [Video]

CM Chouhan to observe silent protest over Kamal Nath's 'item' remark on Imarti Devi

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his statement 'ye kya item hai' on BJP leader Imarti Devi. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published