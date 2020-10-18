Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's fresh attack on Kamal Nath over 'item' remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath.

This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark.

The Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing an election rally ahead of by-polls.

"What has happened to you Kamal Nath?

You are 74-year-old.

I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi.

When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an 'item," he said.

Kamal Nath has been under fire over his 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi.

The former CM stated that he had not said anything disrespectful against Devi.

Kamal Nath claimed that the 'item' word could be used in different contexts.

ECI has also sought a report from MP Chief Electoral Officer over the matter.

In run-up to MP legislative assembly by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Devi as 'item'.

Kamal Nath was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje.

Imarti Devi is also contesting the by-polls on a BJP ticket from Dabra.