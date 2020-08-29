Labour MP Brands Dan Wootton 'Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist' In Covid Herd Immunity Row
Chris Bryant, MP for Rhondda, also called Wootton "not very bright, "dangerous" and "a loud-mouth Trump-lite".
Herd Immunity 'Incredibly Reckless And Dangerous,' Says Dr. Mallika MarshallDr. Mallika Marshall says herd immunity is a bad idea in the fight against COVID-19.
London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enoughThousands of protesters have gathered in London today (August 29th) to demonstrate against the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.