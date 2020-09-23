Kanye West is praying for Issa Rae after 'SNL' skit

CM Chouhan to observe silent protest over Kamal Nath's 'item' remark on Imarti Devi



The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his statement 'ye kya item hai' on BJP leader Imarti Devi. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I'll observe 'silent protest' tomorrow for two hours from 10 am to 12 noon, against Kamal Nath's remarks wherein he referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as "item", and will pray to god to give him some good sense." While addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Kamal Nath said, "Our candidate Suresh Raje is very simple man. Our candidate is not like her, what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier. Ye kya item hai."

