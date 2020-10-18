Global  
 

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.


Trump set to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

 The US president says he will act once Sudan pays $335m to "US terror victims and families".
BBC News

Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism list

 President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335..
New Zealand Herald

US could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list, say officials

 The rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give US President Donald Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks..
WorldNews

Sudan khalwas: Undercover in the schools that chain boys

 A BBC News Arabic investigation has uncovered systemic child abuse inside Islamic schools in Sudan.
BBC News

Trump hits diverse communities with field offices

 This election season, some people in minority neighborhoods around the nation are noticing something they've never seen before: an office for President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Rule change: Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be muted for parts of this week's final debate

 This time, the candidates will get the silent treatment. The microphones of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be muted during portions of the final..
WorldNews

