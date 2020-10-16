Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.
Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called on parliament to vote on a "full, fair furlough scheme" to protect vulnerable workers from financial hardship. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.
Greater Manchester's intensive care capacity is not at risk of being overwhelmed, according to Professor Jane Eddleston, the region's medical lead for the coronavirus response. Prof Eddleston, the executive medical lead for Greater Manchester, said despite the "stark" figures on hospital admissions and coronavirus cases given by the Prime Minister's official spokesman earlier on Monday, extra capacity would be available. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn