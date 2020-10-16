The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said he's "determined to try and respondpositively and constructively" to the noon deadline for leaders to agree to adeal to move the area into the Very High tier.

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’ Greater Manchester's intensive care capacity is not at risk of being overwhelmed, according to Professor Jane Eddleston, the region's medical lead for the coronavirus response. Prof Eddleston, the executive medical lead for Greater Manchester, said despite the "stark" figures on hospital admissions and coronavirus cases given by the Prime Minister's official spokesman earlier on Monday, extra capacity would be available. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

If an agreement on new restrictions for the area cannot be reached, the PM will decide on the next steps.

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.

Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham does not rule out legally challengingthe Government restrictions in Manchester saying "he would do anything toprotect low-paid workers"

Greece's Government says it has finalised plans to build a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass..

'My Town My Pride' programme begins in J-K's Poonch 'My Town My Pride' programme began in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch from October 20 by the government. The p programme aims at ensuring immediate grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses. 'My Town My Pride' will also ensure the time-bound delivery of benefits of various welfare schemes. "This is part of bringing the administration to the doorstep of people. I spoke to all councillors here and heard their requests and issues. We'll try to resolve them," said Secretary to Govt.

System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Manchester Mayor Burnham calls for vote on financial support Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called on parliament to vote on a "full, fair furlough scheme" to protect vulnerable workers from financial hardship. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.

NORTH Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin is one of 20 who have called on Greater Manchester mayor Andy...