Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said he's "determined to try and respondpositively and constructively" to the noon deadline for leaders to agree to adeal to move the area into the Very High tier.


Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 [Video]

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are to be moved into Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue [Video]

Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue

Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Manchester Mayor Burnham calls for vote on financial support [Video]

Manchester Mayor Burnham calls for vote on financial support

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called on parliament to vote on a "full, fair furlough scheme" to protect vulnerable workers from financial hardship. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support [Video]

Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

'My Town My Pride' programme begins in J-K's Poonch [Video]

'My Town My Pride' programme begins in J-K's Poonch

'My Town My Pride' programme began in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch from October 20 by the government. The p programme aims at ensuring immediate grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses. 'My Town My Pride' will also ensure the time-bound delivery of benefits of various welfare schemes. "This is part of bringing the administration to the doorstep of people. I spoke to all councillors here and heard their requests and issues. We'll try to resolve them," said Secretary to Govt.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Greece finalises plan to build a wall on its border with Turkey

 Greece's Government says it has finalised plans to build a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass..
New Zealand Herald
Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government [Video]

Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham does not rule out legally challengingthe Government restrictions in Manchester saying "he would do anything toprotect low-paid workers"

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum [Video]

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Covid: Midday deadline for Greater Manchester coronavirus deal

 If an agreement on new restrictions for the area cannot be reached, the PM will decide on the next steps.
BBC News
Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’ [Video]

Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’

Greater Manchester's intensive care capacity is not at risk of being overwhelmed, according to Professor Jane Eddleston, the region's medical lead for the coronavirus response. Prof Eddleston, the executive medical lead for Greater Manchester, said despite the "stark" figures on hospital admissions and coronavirus cases given by the Prime Minister's official spokesman earlier on Monday, extra capacity would be available. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Coronavirus: MP Bill Wiggin calls on Andy Burnham to work with the Government

NORTH Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin is one of 20 who have called on Greater Manchester mayor Andy...
Hereford Times - Published


emeryg139

Stormbringer @BBCBreakfast Two faced of Andy Burnham to talk of provocative ultimatum’s when in the past week he has issued ulti… https://t.co/Z22yo5emZ8 2 minutes ago

Christopher_T41

Christopher 🇬🇧🇩🇪 RT @eleanormia: Andy Burnham has accused the government of “trying to respond to a pandemic on the cheap.” Greater Manchester's offer? £22… 2 minutes ago

eleanormia

Eleanor Langford Andy Burnham has accused the government of “trying to respond to a pandemic on the cheap.” Greater Manchester's of… https://t.co/0aB4Tj6BAG 21 minutes ago

nickynicky77551

[email protected] RT @LBC: Andy Burnham has criticised a midday deadline for a decision on Tier 3 for Greater Manchester, but added that he would not break t… 24 minutes ago

Evelyn74415780

Evelyn RT @LBCNews: Andy Burnham has criticised a midday deadline for a decision on Tier 3 for Greater Manchester, but added that he would not bre… 29 minutes ago

LBCNews

LBC News Andy Burnham has criticised a midday deadline for a decision on Tier 3 for Greater Manchester, but added that he wo… https://t.co/MUg1yOaeVY 33 minutes ago

LBC

LBC Andy Burnham has criticised a midday deadline for a decision on Tier 3 for Greater Manchester, but added that he wo… https://t.co/nAG2AEz0v2 33 minutes ago

charleskod

Charles Kwaku-Odoi RT @JoshHalliday: Andy Burnham describes government ultimatum as “slightly provocative” and “odd” but that he won’t “rise to it”. He says t… 1 hour ago


Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester [Video]

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published