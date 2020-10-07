PM chairs Cabinet meeting

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?



Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:38 Published on January 1, 1970