PM chairs Cabinet meeting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown.

Report by Etemadil.

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM

 The Cabinet has approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for the two UTs for a period of five years till financial year 2023-24 and decided to ensure funding..
IndiaTimes
Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels [Video]

Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels

Members of Cabinet head into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officefollowing the introduction of a three-tier lockdown system to curb the rise incoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project [Video]

Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 07 briefed today's cabinet decisions to media in Delhi. He said cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores in Kolkata. He said, "Cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores. This will give a boost to mass transit system. The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published
Cabinet approves standardised E-bidding process for natural gas [Video]

Cabinet approves standardised E-bidding process for natural gas

To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet on October 07 approved a standardised E-bidding process, informed Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. He said, "Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively [Video]

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said he's "determined to try and respondpositively and constructively" to the noon deadline for leaders to agree to adeal to move the area into the Very High tier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum [Video]

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Covid: Midday deadline for Greater Manchester coronavirus deal

 If an agreement on new restrictions for the area cannot be reached, the PM will decide on the next steps.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid-19 coronavirus: Wales locks down as cases spike but Manchester resists

 Wales became the second nation in the United Kingdom to lock down large swaths of its economy to combat rising coronavirus infections, even as British Prime..
New Zealand Herald
Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Judges are fighting back against Boris Johnson - and they're right

 Boris Johnson is said to be bad at making friends, but he is good at making enemies. This week he has added judges and bishops to his lengthening list. The..
WorldNews
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias? [Video]

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?

Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:38Published
Boy who posted singing videos for his nan gets record deal [Video]

Boy who posted singing videos for his nan gets record deal

When 11-year-old Cormac Thompson was separated from his grandmother by coronavirus restrictions he recorded her favourite song as a surprise. His mum put 'Danny Boy' on social media - but it wasn't just his beloved Nannie who was captivated by it. Cormac's singing was spotted by record label Decca who've signed him up and now his debut album is being released. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’ [Video]

Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’

Greater Manchester's intensive care capacity is not at risk of being overwhelmed, according to Professor Jane Eddleston, the region's medical lead for the coronavirus response. Prof Eddleston, the executive medical lead for Greater Manchester, said despite the "stark" figures on hospital admissions and coronavirus cases given by the Prime Minister's official spokesman earlier on Monday, extra capacity would be available. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

