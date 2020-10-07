PM chairs Cabinet meeting

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 07 briefed today's cabinet decisions to media in Delhi. He said cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores in Kolkata. He said, "Cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores. This will give a boost to mass transit system. The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters."
To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet on October 07 approved a standardised E-bidding process, informed Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. He said, "Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding."
The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.
Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.
When 11-year-old Cormac Thompson was separated from his grandmother by coronavirus restrictions he recorded her favourite song as a surprise. His mum put 'Danny Boy' on social media - but it wasn't just his beloved Nannie who was captivated by it. Cormac's singing was spotted by record label Decca who've signed him up and now his debut album is being released. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester's intensive care capacity is not at risk of being overwhelmed, according to Professor Jane Eddleston, the region's medical lead for the coronavirus response. Prof Eddleston, the executive medical lead for Greater Manchester, said despite the "stark" figures on hospital admissions and coronavirus cases given by the Prime Minister's official spokesman earlier on Monday, extra capacity would be available. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn