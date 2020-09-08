First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

‘Lockdown prevented 37 to 78 thousand deaths’: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha



Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved about 78 thousands lives and prevented about 29 cases in the country. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the role played by the Prime Minister, who he said had personally monitored the government’s handling of the crisis. The Health Minister also said that the government had held meetings with all states on the matter. He added that an empowered committee had been formed on March 29 and was restructured again on 10th of September based on requirement and the evolving situation in the country. He also added that now PPEs are being produced in India and the country is also in a condition to export the equipment to other countries. Watch the full video for all the details from the health minister’s speech in Lok Sabha.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:19 Published on January 1, 1970