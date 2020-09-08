First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

A two-week "firebreak" lockdown will be introduced across Wales from 6pm on Friday. First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measures at a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus was a hoax. The protests comeas new restrictions in the capital were brought in overnight, placing Londonin Tier 2.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved about 78 thousands lives and prevented about 29 cases in the country. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the role played by the Prime Minister, who he said had personally monitored the government’s handling of the crisis. The Health Minister also said that the government had held meetings with all states on the matter. He added that an empowered committee had been formed on March 29 and was restructured again on 10th of September based on requirement and the evolving situation in the country. He also added that now PPEs are being produced in India and the country is also in a condition to export the equipment to other countries. Watch the full video for all the details from the health minister’s speech in Lok Sabha.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:19Published
Business owners in Barry Island have reacted to the news that the whole of Wales will be locked down for two weeks. Cafe owner Marco Zeraschi spoke of his worry for his staff, while gift shop owner Louis Ross said he will miss out on his business' "last two good weeks of the year". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 via video-conferencing on October 18. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also interacted with PM Modi during..