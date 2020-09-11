Beyoncé announces second Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

CNN reports that Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins has signed on to direct a sequel of the "The Lion King." The live-action "Lion King" was a success, grossing an estimated $1.66 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The cast included Donald Glover and Beyoncé. Jenkins said that being able to work with Disney and expand it's reach into the African diaspora is "a dream come true."
A 102-year-old retired nurse has completed her 102nd charity walk on herbirthday. During lockdown, Joan Rich set a goal of walking 102 laps of herlocal park before her 102nd birthday on September 11...
