Beyoncé announces second Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Barry Jenkins Signs On For Lion King Sequel



CNN reports that Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins has signed on to direct a sequel of the "The Lion King." The live-action "Lion King" was a success, grossing an estimated $1.66 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The cast included Donald Glover and Beyoncé. Jenkins said that being able to work with Disney and expand it's reach into the African diaspora is "a dream come true."

