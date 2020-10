Former PM highlights youth unemployment Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 10:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Former PM highlights youth unemployment Gordon Brown says a whole generation will be left without hope - citing the Chancellor's plans as "already out of date". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources RJD, SP and Congress protest over unemployment by lighting lamps, candles



The opposition parties lit lamps and candles to mark protest over issue of unemployment in the country. In Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav lit lamps along with his mother and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published on September 9, 2020