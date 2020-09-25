California to review any COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 minutes ago

The move follows concerns that the White House could rush the process.

An independent panel of experts has been formed in California to review any federally approved Covid-19 vaccine.

The U.S state of California announced on Monday (October 19) it will be independently reviewing the safety of any new coronavirus vaccines.

A panel of experts will review vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before they're distributed to Californians.

The FDA has vowed to ensure the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, but claims made by President Donald Trump that there could be one rolled out before next month's election has led to concern about political interference in the regulatory process.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he wouldn't be taking any chances: "California today is launching now more formally a scientific safety review, a work group of 11 individuals, experts in their field.

These are top health experts that will independently review any FDA-approved vaccines.

A question I often get is, are you going to take someone's word for it as it relates to vaccines?

Of course, we don't take anyone's word for it.'

Newsom also said he expects a vaccine will not be widely availble to Californians until next year, and that healthcare workers will be first ones to receive it.

He added that the California panel will review the vaccine's safety regardless of the outcome of the election.

California is following New York's lead, after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last month that he would conduct a similar review of federally approved vaccines.