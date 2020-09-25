Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California to review any COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:25s - Published
California to review any COVID-19 vaccine

California to review any COVID-19 vaccine

An independent panel of experts has been formed in California to review any federally approved Covid-19 vaccine.

The move follows concerns that the White House could rush the process.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

The U.S state of California announced on Monday (October 19) it will be independently reviewing the safety of any new coronavirus vaccines.

A panel of experts will review vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before they're distributed to Californians.

The FDA has vowed to ensure the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, but claims made by President Donald Trump that there could be one rolled out before next month's election has led to concern about political interference in the regulatory process.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he wouldn't be taking any chances: "California today is launching now more formally a scientific safety review, a work group of 11 individuals, experts in their field.

These are top health experts that will independently review any FDA-approved vaccines.

A question I often get is, are you going to take someone's word for it as it relates to vaccines?

Of course, we don't take anyone's word for it.'

Newsom also said he expects a vaccine will not be widely availble to Californians until next year, and that healthcare workers will be first ones to receive it.

He added that the California panel will review the vaccine's safety regardless of the outcome of the election.

California is following New York's lead, after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last month that he would conduct a similar review of federally approved vaccines.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

California Opens Door to Slavery Reparations With Historic Bill Signing [Video]

California Opens Door to Slavery Reparations With Historic Bill Signing

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a first-of-its-kind bill to officially consider reparations for slavery.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
California to Phase out New Gas-Powered Car Sales by 2035 [Video]

California to Phase out New Gas-Powered Car Sales by 2035

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the state’s latest initiative to combat climate change.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

California California State in the western United States

In California: Today's the deadline to register online to vote; Dodgers head to Series

 Plus: California to review COVID-19 vaccines before releasing to the public. And some Bay Area kids are back in school
 
USATODAY.com

Missing hiker found alive after nearly two weeks in Zion National Park

 An experienced hiker from California was stranded in Utah's Zion National Park for nearly two weeks before she was rescued over the weekend. Carter Evans has her..
CBS News

Disneyland workers tell California governor: The theme park can reopen safely

 The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions says Disneyland will be able to open safely thanks to all the precautions the company has taken.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories October 20 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 20th: Trump blasts government scientists over COVID-19; Pelosi says last-minute coronavirus relief talks making progress;..
USATODAY.com
Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal [Video]

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

Trump hits diverse communities with field offices

 This election season, some people in minority neighborhoods around the nation are noticing something they've never seen before: an office for President Donald..
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump slams Dr. Fauci, downplays coronavirus as cases rise across U.S.

 President Trump launched new attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci on the campaign trail Monday, calling the nation's top infectious disease expert a "disaster." CBS..
CBS News

Trump slams Biden for listening to scientists as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

 President Trump criticized Joe Biden for listening to scientists' advice on handling the coronavirus pandemic, saying if they had their way the country would "be..
CBS News
Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election [Video]

Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election

The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Congress, White House expected to continue stimulus talks

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi says stimulus talks will resume this week, but there must be a deal by Tuesday. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

Cuomo says New York ski resorts can reopen in November with restrictions

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that skiing can restart in the state with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "You have to socially distance..
CBS News

Ski resorts can reopen in November with COVID restrictions, Cuomo says

 The announcement comes one day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a localized approach to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.
CBS News
Cinemas outside NYC to reopen at 25% capacity: Cuomo [Video]

Cinemas outside NYC to reopen at 25% capacity: Cuomo

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Movie theaters in NY can open Friday, with limits

 Movie theaters in New York state can reopen beginning next Friday with restrictions on audience size and other precautions in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said..
USATODAY.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Government agency will investigate Trump administration political influence over FDA, CDC

 Both agencies have been caught in political crossfire since the start of the pandemic, as preventative health measures became politicized.
USATODAY.com
Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser [Video]

Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser

[NFA] Twitter took down a post by a top coronavirus task force adviser who questioned whether masks worked to cut down on transmission of the respiratory illness. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Gottlieb says "biggest wave" of coronavirus infections still to come

 The former FDA commissioner says the U.S. has "two or three very hard months ahead of us."
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 18, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, DNC Chair Tom Perez and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the..
The Verge

You know George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's stories. 10 years after his death, you should also know DJ Henry's.

 Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the day Danroy "DJ" Henry Jr., an unarmed Black man, was fatally shot by police in Pleasantville, New York.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

New California Theme Park Guidelines Coming Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom Says; No Widespread COVID Vaccine Until 2021

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that new guidelines on theme parks and team sports events...
Upworthy - Published

Newsom says California will review FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Newsom added to concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and said the state will review the safety of...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Newsom: Potential COVID Vaccines To Be Reviewed By State Panel [Video]

Newsom: Potential COVID Vaccines To Be Reviewed By State Panel

Preparing for the next step in the battle with COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newson Monday unveiled the framework for a massive statewide vaccine distribution network.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:09Published
KPIX 5 News at 5:30 p.m. [Video]

KPIX 5 News at 5:30 p.m.

Preparing for the next step in the battle with COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newson Monday unveiled the framework for a massive statewide vaccine distribution network, driven by a group of immunization and..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
Feds Bring Hammer Down On Biotech Firm Vaxart [Video]

Feds Bring Hammer Down On Biotech Firm Vaxart

California biotech company Vaxart is under federal investigation and is being sued by a number of investors. According to CNN, Vaxart was served with a grand jury subpoena in July from the US District..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published