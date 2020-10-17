PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today | Oneindia News
PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today | Oneindia News
Reports say India may consider a trade pact with Taiwan amid deteriorating ties with China; In signal to China: Quad navies to sail together in Malabar exercise; India's 1-day Covid cases falls below 50,000 for the first time in 3 months; Amarinder Singh counters Centre's farm laws with 3 Bills; Goa Dy CM in soup over pornclips; Trump calls Covid-19 task force chief Fauci 'a disaster'.
Top news this afternoon.
#NarendraModi #PMaddress #IndiaCovid