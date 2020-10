💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Danny Masterson American actor Danny Masterson Appears For Arraignment



On Friday, "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court to be arraigned on rape charges. The Daily Mail reports that Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women. Masterson has been free on $3-million bail since his arrest in mid-June. Masterson's lawyer filed a demurrer, delaying his trial until October 19 His alleged victims were awarded a protective order. Masterson was ordered to turn in his firearms. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published now

Los Angeles County Superior Court