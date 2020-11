Shift from Nuclear could limit France's energy options euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:46s - Published on October 20, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 03:46s - Published Shift from Nuclear could limit France's energy options Efforts to decrease reliance on nuclear energy is a step in the right direction, but could leave consumers in the dark if the right infrastructure is not in place.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources