Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln

Duration: 01:01s
Intel has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings.

Libby Hogan reports.


