|
|
|
Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:01s - Published
Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln
Intel has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings.
Libby Hogan reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chip wars: AMD bulks up to battle Intel
Chip designer AMD says it is buying rival Xilinx for $35 billion to help it battle Intel in the market for data centers. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Intel has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash...
News24 - Published
Also reported by •bizjournals
|
Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw its margins tumble in the third quarter as consumers bought cheaper...
Proactive Investors - Published
|
Intel moved to further distance itself from its original business, reaching a deal to sell a...
bizjournals - Published
|
Tweets about this
|