Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58

Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58

Robert Redford's filmmaker son James has lost his battle with liver cancer at the age of 58.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Redford Robert Redford American actor and film director

Robert Redford: Retired actor mourns the death of his son James aged 58

 The film star's son James dies aged 58, after being diagnosed with liver cancer.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Robert Redford mourning son James following his death aged 58

Hollywood star Robert Redford is in mourning following the death of his son at the age of 58, a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

James Redford Dead - Robert Redford's Son Dies at 58

James Redford has sadly died. The son of Robert Redford, who followed in his footsteps as a filmmaker...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vissarion arrest: Filmmaker describes meeting cult leader [Video]

Vissarion arrest: Filmmaker describes meeting cult leader

After the arrest of a Russian proclaiming himself the reincarnation of Jesus,an award-winning filmmaker describes his rare encounter in the Siberianwilderness with the man known to his followers as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Steven Spielberg's father Arnold dies aged 103 [Video]

Steven Spielberg's father Arnold dies aged 103

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning his father Arnold, after the electrical engineer died aged 103.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published