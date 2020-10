Mansfield police investigating drive-by shooting that sent 5 to the hospital, suspect still at large Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Mansfield police investigating drive-by shooting that sent 5 to the hospital, suspect still at large Mansfield police investigating drive-by shooting that sent 5 to the hospital, suspect still at large 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this News 5 Cleveland Mansfield police investigating drive-by shooting that sent 5 to the hospital, suspect still at large https://t.co/XErslEiIPt 11 minutes ago