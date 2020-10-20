Global  
 

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma
Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Jeff Bridges Says He Has Lymphoma

 The actor said on Monday that he had started treatment and that his prognosis was “good.”
NYTimes.com

Jeff Bridges: Oscar-winning US actor reveals he has lymphoma

 The Big Lebowski actor acknowledges it "is a serious disease" but says his prognosis is good.
BBC News

Jeff Bridges Says He's Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Getting Treatment

 Jeff Bridges is battling cancer ... he just revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 'Big Lebowski' star just announced his cancer diagnosis on Twitter,..
TMZ.com

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma: 'The prognosis is good'

Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter Monday that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the...
USATODAY.com - Published


