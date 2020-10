With Corporate Parties Canceled Due To COVID-19, A Casino-Themed Party Company Struggles Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:24s - Published 2 minutes ago With Corporate Parties Canceled Due To COVID-19, A Casino-Themed Party Company Struggles Your corporate party may be canceled this year, as companies steer away from holiday events due to COVID-19 concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this