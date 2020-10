DDLJ turns 25 : SRK-Kajol statue to be unveiled in London's Leicester Square Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 minutes ago DDLJ turns 25 : SRK-Kajol statue to be unveiled in London's Leicester Square The blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be 25 years old on Tuesday, and a statute of its lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, will be erected at Leicester Square in London. 0

