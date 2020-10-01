Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Sacha Baron Cohen's Return as Borat, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Role & More News | THR News



Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Netflix Releases First Stills From Chadwick Boseman's Final Film



Although we lost Chadwick Boseman this summer, fans will have one more chance to see the beloved actor on screen in Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom". Plus, meet Canadian actress Iman Vellani, the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:08 Published 3 weeks ago