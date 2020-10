Despite truce, Azerbaijan and Armenia blame each other for the continued clashes over disputed territory.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ganja attack dents truce hopes Many people in Azerbaijan think there is little hope that the truce will bring peace

A convoy of pro-Armenian protesters shut down parts of Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday, waving Armenian flags and calling for peace in the conflict over..

Azeri artillery in use against Armenian forces Footage released by the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan on Tuesday showed what is said to be artillery bombarding positions of the Armenian Armed Forces as fighting between the two countries over the breakaway region continued.

Evidence of Turkey’s role in pushing Azerbaijan to war against Armenia is growing. As more videos emerge of Syrian mercenaries sent by Ankara to fight against..

Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling People in Martuni, Armenia have been issued guns to defend their town as skirmishes between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue.

Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US..

For Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

The fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.

Nagorno Karabakh truce crumbles within hours A humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia came into force at midnight on Saturday, only to crumble within a few hours - with both sides accusing the other of violations. David Doyle reports.

