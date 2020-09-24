Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Mookie Betts reminded us why he's won four Gold Glove awards, robbing Freddie Freeman in Game 7 of the NLCS.

National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series

The Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States

It seemed like playing a full season was impossible, but the Dodgers and Rays have made it to the World Series while playing through a pandemic.

Plus: California to review COVID-19 vaccines before releasing to the public. And some Bay Area kids are back in school

Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles California, United States

Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

