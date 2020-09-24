Global  
 

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant

The LA Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.


COVID-19 stimulus deal, hurricane season, World Series begins: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The clock is ticking to reach a COVID-19 stimulus deal, the Orionids meteor shower is coming to a sky near you and more news to start your Tuesday.
Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series

Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series.

Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World Series

 Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham takeover talks

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham takeover talks

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to invest in Wrexham andrealise the “fantastic potential” of the National League club.

In California: Today's the deadline to register online to vote; Dodgers head to Series

 Plus: California to review COVID-19 vaccines before releasing to the public. And some Bay Area kids are back in school
 
How did MLB pull off the World Series? 'I didn't think there was any way'

 It seemed like playing a full season was impossible, but the Dodgers and Rays have made it to the World Series while playing through a pandemic.
Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series again

 The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
Braves cost themselves a huge inning with Game 7 baserunning blunder vs. Dodgers

 The Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.
Mookie Betts makes another stunning catch to rob Freddie Freeman in Game 7

 Mookie Betts reminded us why he's won four Gold Glove awards, robbing Freddie Freeman in Game 7 of the NLCS.
NLCS Game 7 predictions: Will Dodgers complete the comeback vs. Braves?

 The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear

Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear

The Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday.

Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19

Dodgers Head to the World Series: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series, a look at the status of stimulus talks and NFL players are reminded of CBD endorsement ban. These are the stories shaping sports and business for..

Nick Wright reacts to Dodgers Gm 7 win v Braves to reach the World Series, has faith LA can win it all | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to Dodgers Gm 7 win v Braves to reach the World Series, has faith LA can win it all | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers game 7 win over the Atlanta Braves to reach the World Series. Nick has faith LA can win it all this year.

