Deadline to request ballot by mail

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Voter confusion rattles officials in Pa.; deadline to register looms

Elections officials in the critical swing state are being inundated with complaints from first-time...
Washington Post - Published


juelzz_a

J.u.e.l.z.z Santanna RT @NYGovCuomo: 🚨 Request an absentee ballot TODAY and make your voice heard! 🚨 The deadline to request an absentee ballot online or by ma… 1 minute ago

bmech78

hoobster12 RT @TheDemocrats: If you live in any of these states and you plan to vote by mail, your ballot must be requested by sometime this week. Fin… 3 minutes ago

realkochsister

NPelosi sister RT @kytv: If you're voting absentee, don't forget! The deadline in Missouri to request a ballot by mail is 5p THIS Wednesday. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

DeciduousOne

Vote as soon as possible Williamson 🌿 RT @grace_panetta: Today is officially 15 days (!!) out from November 3rd, the date by which @USPS recommends you request your November mai… 9 minutes ago

YDKWTbnT3gC9ETS

さくら RT @grace_panetta: Here's my chart with the deadlines to request + return your ballot in every state, updated to reflect recent court decis… 16 minutes ago


Tuesday Is The Deadline To Request A Mail-In Ballot In Maryland [Video]

If you're planning to vote by mail in Maryland this election, the deadline is fast approaching.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published
Vote-By-Mail Ballot Stats [Video]

The deadline to request your mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 24.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Voter registration deadline today in Kansas [Video]

Voter registration deadline today in Kansas

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:45Published