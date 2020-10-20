Pandemic peaks interest in virtual handyman service

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:11s - Published 3 days ago

MATTER FOR MALLORY.WITH MORE TIME SPENT AT HOMEYOU MAY HAVE AN ITCH TO TACKLEPROJECTS ON YOUR LIST...ORSOMETHING NEEDS TO GET TAKENCARE OF AND YOU DON'T WANT TOPAY SOMEONE ...OR DON'T FEELCOMFORTABLE HAVING THEM INYOUR HOME.

FIXER ADDRESSESTHOSE CONCERNS THROUGH AVIRTUAL COACH.

MIKE EVANSFOUNDED FIXER TO CONNECTCONSUMERS WITH HANDY HOMEPROFESSIONALS.

BUT WITH ITBEING 2020 -- WE KNOW PLANSCHANGE.

Mike Evans, founder,Fixer.com: :32 started offgreat, did a lot of work inpeople's homes and thensuddenly in March the worldchanged as everyone is wellaware :07 INSTEAD OF TAKING ABREAK -- HE RE-IMAGINED HOW HWOULD ACCOMPLISH HIS MISSIONME: :40 since we already had atraining center and we're intotraining our handy people, itwasn't that much of a shift toswitch from that to educatingconsumers through videoconsults :11 AND HE SAYS IT'SBEEN WORKING... ME: :57 itturns out that with a coachand a screw driver, you canfix about 80 percent of thethings in your home byyourself :06 KNOWING EVERYONEMAY NOT HAVE THE SKILLS OR THETOOLS ..

WE THOUGHT WE'D GIVEIT A TRY.

HANGING THINGS --TVS AND PICTURES -- ARE THEMOST POPULAR REQUEST.

WEDECIDED TO DO SOME ELECTRICALWORK 2:15 so here it is ... Iguess do I take these off/out?:08 JOHN PO-EASY- ACK LEADTRAINER AT FIXER WALKED USTHROUGH INSTALLING A PICTURELIGHT.

NUMBER ONE RULE WITHELECTRICAL WORK -- TURN OFFTHE POWER 5:50 let me go turnoff the power and then we'llgo from there :05 NEXT CAMEMOUNTING THE LIGHT PLATE ONTHE WALL.

THE SCREWS GOT STUCK..

SO JOHN WALKED ME THROUGHFINDING COMPATIBLE ONES.

THENCAME THE WIRE WORK 31:30 we'rejust going to set the twowires next to eachother andthen screw the cap down ontothem and then we'll check tomake sure that it's nice andtight :08 ANOTHER SNAG -- THEWIRES NEEDED TO BE STRIPPED.

IDIDN'T HAVE THE RIGHT TOOL SOWE IMPROVISED.

36:07 needlenose pliers towards the innerpart of it there's a littlecutting mechanism.

Ah.

:05 ALOT OF MANEUVERING ANDTWISTING AND 10 MINUTESLATER.... 51:15 moment oftruth ...yay!

Yes.

:03 MORECOMPLEX PROJECTS MAY REQUIRE AREAL PROFESSIONAL IN YOUR HOME..

HOWEVER --FOR MOST THINGSMIKE SAYS FIXER CAN SAVECONSUMERS THE FEES TECHNICIANSCHARGE FOR WALKING THROUGH THEDOOR ..

AND GIVE HOMEOWNERSCONFIDENCE IN THEIR ABILITY TOMAKE REPAIRS ON THEIR OWN ME:7:07 it's more affordable thanbringing somebody into yourhome, it's more efficient thangoing on youtube so I thinkpeople are really going tocontinue to use this for along time :07 DEPENDING ONWHERE YOU LIVE -- YOU CANSTILL REQUEST A FIXERPROFESSIONAL TO COME TO YOURHOME ..

OR YOU CAN SCHEDULEVIDEO CONSULT FROM ANYWHERE.THE FIRST 5 MINUTES ARE FREEAND THEN IT'S $15 FOR EVERY 15MINUTES AFTER THAT.

MIKE SAIDMOST CALLS DON'T GO OVER 15MINUTES.

YOU CAN SCHEDULEONLINE OR TEXT PROBLEM TOFIXER TO GET STARTED.THE COMPANY ALSO PROVIDESGUIDES ON THEIR WEBSITEACHING HOMEOWNERS HOW TOTACKLE BASIC REPAIRS.

THEYINCLUDE FIXING TOILETS,FAUCETS, DRYWALL, DOORS,ELECTRICAL, AND CAULKING.

