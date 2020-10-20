Trump-Biden's second debate to feature a mute button to regulate interruptions|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s - Published
In a bid to avoid the disruptions that marred the first debate, Thursday's debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted.

The Presidential Commission on Debates said each candidate's microphone would be silenced to allow the other to make two minutes of opening remarks at the beginning of each 15-minute segment of the debate.

Both microphones will be turned on to allow a back-and-forth after that time.

Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden during a chaotic and ill-tempered debate on Sept.

29 with Biden responding with insults.

Trump backed out of a second scheduled debate set for last Thursday over a disagreement about the virtual format following his COVID-19 infection.


