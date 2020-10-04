Tampa rooming house used by Black stars during segregation getting a much-needed revitalization

Special Agent Andrew Sekela, with the FBI of Tampa, says they're using additional training and setting up a local command post to work with the state and area partners. http://abcactionnews.com/election
Crown and Mane had a brick-and-mortar in Hyde Park Village since 2018, then the pandemic hit, and they decided the best way to stay in business was to close their doors, taking all their service on the road.
Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in his back. The Tony Award-nominated actor had appeared in several movies, including Lee's Clockers, Get on the Bus, and Chi-Raq. Byrd also appeared in the Ray Charles biopic Ray.