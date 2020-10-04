Tampa rooming house used by Black stars during segregation getting a much-needed revitalization

Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets



Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in his back. The Tony Award-nominated actor had appeared in several movies, including Lee's Clockers, Get on the Bus, and Chi-Raq. Byrd also appeared in the Ray Charles biopic Ray.

