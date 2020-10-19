Stimulus Talks

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

lawmakers are being pressured to come to a deal about the stimulus package

Day today...to make a deal on coronavirus stimulus relief.

house speaker nancy pelosi and treasury secretary steven mnuchin continued to narrow their differences..on a nearly-hour-long phone call yesterday.

The pricetag..

And how the money should be used..

Remain key issues.

One source on the call saying pelosi told her caucus: "i don't want to keep repeating that they don't share our values, but they don't."

brian morgenstern, white house deputy press secretary: "she's laid down this, this sort of artificial deadline... so far she's been playing politics and just wanting to, you know, basically make working people continue to wait and suffer."





rep. Val demings, florida: "i believe that the speaker is going to hang in there and try to get the best relief for people who are suffering."

stocks have begun to tank..as uncertainity in a reaching a deal grows.

