election 2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

Two weeks till the 2020 election, and both candidates are hard on the campaign trail

Election day election day 20-20 is just two-weeks away.

Voice of president trump/no font needed "we're going to win.

I wouldn't have said that three weeks ago."

--butted to-- joe biden/former vice president "i promise you, i'll work as hard for those who don't support me as those who did."

More than 28-million americans have cast their ballots early.

Eugene wallace/wilkes- barre, pa voter "democracy is not a, spectator sport.

It's not for bleacher bums. you gotta get involved, so that's why i'm here and i'm gonna do my democratic duty."

--butted to-- tracy alston- bunn/hanover township, pa voter "you know, if you don't vote, don't complain for the next four years.

That's the way i look at it."

Over the next 14- days, voters will decide whether to have another term with the trump administration.... vice president mike pence/no font needed "with your continued support every day between now and november 3rd, we're going to have a great victory."

....or start a new era with a biden white house.

Sen.

Kamala harris/d-vice presidential candidate "justice is on the ballot in 2020.

Economic justice is on the ballot in 2020.

Climate justice is on the ballot in 2020."

Trump and biden are scheduled to debate for the second and final time this thursday.

The commission on the presidential debates announced microphones will be muted to prevent interruptions.

--nat sound from first debate-- "....never offered a plan."

I'm john lorinc reporting.

--tag-- according to trump's campaign website, the president is making a campaign stop in the battleground state of pennsylvania on tuesday.

Meanwhile democratic officials tell cnn former president barack obama is expected to start campaigning for the biden campaign this week.

C1 3