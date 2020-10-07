Global  
 

‘When will the Chinese leave?’: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi amid tension at LAC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the Chinese troops be “thrown out” of Indian territory.

"The prime minister will not say one word about China", the Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, he said.

" I don't think there's any other country in the world today where a foreign power can take land from the country and then no answer from the leadership.

This is shocking to me....So what I would like is the prime minister to tell the nation when the Chinese are going to be thrown out of Indian territory," Gandhi said.

"What's the date by which the Chinese soldiers are going to be kicked out of India?

That's what I want to know.

But I guarantee you that the prime minister won't have the guts to say that", he said.

