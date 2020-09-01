Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the launch of her Hold Still photographicexhibition by meeting a volunteer featured in one of the pictures on display.Kate was joined by the Duke of Cambridge when they went to Waterloo in southLondon to view one of the public exhibition sites for the duchess' projectwhich challenged the public to document life under lockdown with a camera orsmartphone.
A royal-obsessed mum of five has opened the doors to her stylish capsulewardrobe, where she has recreated some of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mostwell-known outfits on a shoestring. Blogger Jen Bradley, 39, of Wichita Fall,first discovered Kate around 2011.
The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Wildlife Photographer of the Year awardentrants for capturing the “magic of the natural world” as she unveiled thewinner. Kate announced that Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov had scoopedthe prestigious Natural History Museum prize with his image The Embrace,showing a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree. The duchess thanked the 49,000people who entered from across the globe for “reminding us that caring for ourenvironment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important”.
Children on the first day back at Charles Dickens Primary School in southLondon, as schools in England reopen to pupils following the coronaviruslockdown. Approximately 40% of schools were expected to welcome back studentsfor the start of the autumn term on September 1, despite concerns being raisedabout their ability to reopen safely.
Led by The Duchess of Cambridge, Hold Still is an ambitious community project to create a unique portrait of the UK during lockdown. Over 31,000 submissions were received and a panel of judges selected..
