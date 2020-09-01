Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the launch of her Hold Still photographicexhibition by meeting a volunteer featured in one of the pictures on display.Kate was joined by the Duke of Cambridge when they went to Waterloo in southLondon to view one of the public exhibition sites for the duchess' projectwhich challenged the public to document life under lockdown with a camera orsmartphone. 0

