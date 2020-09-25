Global  
 

Sofia Richie finds love after Scott Disick split

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:43s
Sofia Richie finds love after Scott Disick split

Sofia Richie finds love after Scott Disick split

Sofia Richie is reportedly romancing Matthew Morton following her split from Scott Disick, two months after the end of their relationship.


