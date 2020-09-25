Sofia Richie finds love after Scott Disick split
Sofia Richie is reportedly romancing Matthew Morton following her split from Scott Disick, two months after the end of their relationship.
Sofia Richie isn’t interested in dating at the momentSofia Richie is 'still healing' from Scott Disick split
Scott Disick Tested For Covid After Feeling Exhausted - KUWTK RecapScott Disick Tested For Covid After Feeling Exhausted - KUWTK Recap
Scott Disick and Brody Jenner condemned for using ‘racist’ appScott Disick and Brody Jenner are under fire after promoting Gradient, an app that changes the appearance of people’s skin color.According to the app’s website, Gradient uses AI technology to show..