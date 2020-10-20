Missouri Western begin Center for Service course (10-19-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 6 minutes ago

University has recently started a new program that's dedicated to community service and volunteering... the "center for service" course is a program for students to connect to community members and find volunteer work -- all while receiving course credit for no cost.

The majority of funding for the program comes from the st.

Joseph city council.

The "center for service" executive director says, "we could not be where we are without the city's help".

(sot dr. gary clapp, executive director of center for service "by resolution they are going to vote on whether or not we are providing that value.

Cause we don't want to stop this work.

And with their help, we can actually then pay for that credit out of our funds, rather then out of the students' funds or another source because funding is a real challenge for everyone right now.") st.

Joseph's city council is presenting a resolution to the funding of $40-thousand dollars during tonight's council meeting... the annual budget for "center for service" stems from the gaming initiatives fund.

St.

Joseph's