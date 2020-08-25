US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list

Sudan PM and Pompeo talk Israel and list removal [NFA] Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Soraya Ali reports.

Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties Abdalla Hamdok tells Pompeo in Khartoum any such move would be decided after the country's transitional period.

Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aid In Sudan, thousands of people who lost everything to the floods are calling for more help.

Sudan leaders meet in Khartoum to address economic challenges Sudan's new government looks for ways out of an economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and devastating floods.

President Trump's case involves his record, in addition to his promises — which even supporters believe is mixed.

On a campaign call with reporters Monday, the president unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well as other scientists...

The number of uninsured children has been rising sharply across the U.S. over the past three years, according to a recent report from the Health Policy Institute..

The rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give US President Donald Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks..

President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335..

The US president says he will act once Sudan pays $335m to "US terror victims and families".

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.