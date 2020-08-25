Global  
 

US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:48s - Published
US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list
US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal [Video]

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

Trump set to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

 The US president says he will act once Sudan pays $335m to "US terror victims and families".
BBC News

Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism list

 President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335..
New Zealand Herald

US could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list, say officials

 The rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give US President Donald Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks..
WorldNews

Number of uninsured children in U.S. rises sharply during Trump administration

 The number of uninsured children has been rising sharply across the U.S. over the past three years, according to a recent report from the Health Policy Institute..
CBS News

Trump derides Fauci as "disaster" as experts warn pandemic could worsen in weeks ahead

 On a campaign call with reporters Monday, the president unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well as other scientists...
CBS News

Will Ohio pick the next president? Here's what voters are saying

 President Trump's case involves his record, in addition to his promises — which even supporters believe is mixed.
CBS News

Sudan leaders meet in Khartoum to address economic challenges [Video]

Sudan leaders meet in Khartoum to address economic challenges

Sudan's new government looks for ways out of an economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and devastating floods.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:11Published
Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aid [Video]

Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aid

In Sudan, thousands of people who lost everything to the floods are calling for more help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published
Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties [Video]

Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties

Abdalla Hamdok tells Pompeo in Khartoum any such move would be decided after the country's transitional period.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published
Sudan PM and Pompeo talk Israel and list removal [Video]

Sudan PM and Pompeo talk Israel and list removal

[NFA] Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:46Published

