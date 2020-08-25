US - Sudan relations: Trump to remove Khartoum from terrorism list

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removalRemoving Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.
Sudan leaders meet in Khartoum to address economic challengesSudan's new government looks for ways out of an economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and devastating floods.
Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aidIn Sudan, thousands of people who lost everything to the floods are calling for more help.
Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel tiesAbdalla Hamdok tells Pompeo in Khartoum any such move would be decided after the country's transitional period.
Sudan PM and Pompeo talk Israel and list removal[NFA] Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Soraya Ali reports.
cecep sihabudin RT @ABC: Pres. Trump said he will remove Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism list -- the most stringent of U.S. sanctions -- in a hi… 2 minutes ago
linda RT @ABCWorldNews: Pres. Trump tweeted that he will remove Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism list -- the most stringent of U.S. san… 30 minutes ago
Sue Lees RT @The_NewArab: Just hours after US President Donald Trump announced plans to remove #Sudan from the terror blacklist, Israeli reports cla… 31 minutes ago
World News Tonight Pres. Trump tweeted that he will remove Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism list -- the most stringent of U.… https://t.co/c9PBl8pKXL 1 hour ago
The New Arab Just hours after US President Donald Trump announced plans to remove #Sudan from the terror blacklist, Israeli repo… https://t.co/YxL5DbeV2V 1 hour ago
Mohamed Omer RT @_hudsonc: Good summary from @cjf39 on the status of #Sudan’s delisting and what comes next. https://t.co/HAtlxcjrfh 2 hours ago