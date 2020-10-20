Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Millions to be approved for Cryovac expansion (10-19-20)

Council is exptected to approve millions of dollars in bond money to expand a st.

Joseph manufacturer... cryovac -- a plastic food packing products manufacturer -- will recieve $23-million dollars in bonds.

Approval from city council is to support a plan for industrial development that will bring 12 new jobs to the company.

(sot clint thoimpson, planning and development director "it's always a good sign when re- investment is taking place with existing companies, cause that shows that st.

Joseph is a good place to do business and has a good work-force.") cryovac would receive a 75- percent abatement on all personal property taxes for five years, followed by 50- percent for the next five years.

