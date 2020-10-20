Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph providing rent and utility assistance
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph providing rent and utility assistance
Charities of kansas city and st.
Joseph will be in st.
Joseph after recieving the missouri non- profit relief and recovery grant, allowing the charity to provide direct rent or utility assistance to buchanan county housholds... catholic charities staff will be on-site at the cathedral of st.
Joseph tomorrow, from 10am to 1pm.
You can view the list of eligibility requiremnets to recieve assitance, at kq2.com.