Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph providing rent and utility assistance

Charities of kansas city and st.

Joseph will be in st.

Joseph after recieving the missouri non- profit relief and recovery grant, allowing the charity to provide direct rent or utility assistance to buchanan county housholds... catholic charities staff will be on-site at the cathedral of st.

Joseph tomorrow, from 10am to 1pm.

You can view the list of eligibility requiremnets to recieve assitance, at kq2.com.




