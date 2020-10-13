‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath after Rahul Gandhi calls ‘item’ remark ‘unfortunate’

Facing flak for his "item" jibe about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has expressed regret and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier in the day that he did not appreciate the kind of language Nath used, Nath maintained that he would not apologise.

Nath claimed the word "item' is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention as it is sensing defeat in the November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.