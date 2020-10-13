‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath after Rahul Gandhi calls ‘item’ remark ‘unfortunate’

Facing flak for his "item" jibe about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has expressed regret and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful.
While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier in the day that he did not appreciate the kind of language Nath used, Nath maintained that he would not apologise.
Nath claimed the word "item' is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention as it is sensing defeat in the November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the Chinese troops be “thrown out” of Indian territory. "The prime minister will not say one word about China", the Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, he said. " I don't think there's any other country in the world today where a foreign power can take land from the country and then no answer from the leadership. This is shocking to me....So what I would like is the prime minister to tell the nation when the Chinese are going to be thrown out of Indian territory," Gandhi said. "What's the date by which the Chinese soldiers are going to be kicked out of India? That's what I want to know. But I guarantee you that the prime minister won't have the guts to say that", he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:35Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath. This comes after Kamal Nath issued a clarification over his 'item' remark. The Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing an election rally ahead of by-polls. "What has happened to you Kamal Nath? You are 74-year-old. I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi. When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an 'item," he said. Kamal Nath has been under fire over his 'item' jibe at Imarti Devi. The former CM stated that he had not said anything disrespectful against Devi. Kamal Nath claimed that the 'item' word could be used in different contexts. ECI has also sought a report from MP Chief Electoral Officer over the matter. In run-up to MP legislative assembly by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Devi as 'item'. Kamal Nath was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting the by-polls on a BJP ticket from Dabra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani criticised former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, for calling BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Irani said, "I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent. She further said, "I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen." On October 18, former CM of MP and Congress leader Kamal Nath had used word 'item' for BJP leader Imarti Devi in a public rally in Gwalior.
Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ jibe at a BJP leader has led to a big war of words between the two parties ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Gandhi family and said that their silence on such issues is significant and added that the Gandhi family has always chosen to stay silent on such issues. Smriti Irani also said that there is no justification for the derogatory statements made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also written to Sonia Gandhi demanding the removal of Kamal Nath from all party posts. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the BJP and said that their outrage is nothing more than drama. Singh said questioned the BJP leaders for their silence on the Hathras case. He said that no BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had come out and spoken even when the Hathras victim’s body was cremated at night allegedly without her parents’ consent. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:01Published
The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about Chirag Paswan’s LJP deciding to go solo. What has also aroused the curiosity of political pundits is that the LJP chief has decided to only field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU and has referred to himself as ‘PM Modi’s Hanuman’. While BJP has been trying to distance itself from Chirag Paswan calling the party a ‘vote-katuwa’, many believe that the BJP is keeping options open for the post-poll scenario. So is there more than what meets the eye as far as alliances go in Bihar? Watch this edition of In Focus where Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:31Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that for far too long governments have been focused on increasing productivity and have ignored farmers’ profitability. PM Modi’s remarks come as farmer groups have been protesting against the Modi government’s recently enacted farm laws. PM Modi said that they are committed to increasing the income of farmers and added that opportunities are now being created for the transition of farmers into entrepreneurs. Referring to high milk, sugar, and wheat production in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab, PM Modi said such models of local enterprise will take the country forward. PM Modi was speaking after releasing the autobiography of former Union Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renaming the Pravara Rural Education Society via video conference. Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil served as a Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. His autobiography is titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani' which means 'dedicating one's life for a noble cause’. PM Modi said that Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil had dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:43Published
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj..
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his..